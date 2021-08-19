Decatur man convicted of murder, faces life sentence without parole

DECATUR, Ala. — A Decatur man is facing a life imprisonment after being convicted of murder on Thursday.

According to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office, Abdullah El-amin Sayyed-El, 52, of Decatur, was convicted for the shooting death of Latonya Rasheed in 2019 at their home.

Authorities say they responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. and found Rasheed suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Decatur Police determined Sayyed-El was the only person inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The conviction comes after a four-day trial by a Morgan County jury presided over by Judge Jennifer M. Howell.

In an interview with Sgt. Michael Burleson, Sayyed-El claimed Rasheed shot herself. However, authorities say evidence presented at the trial makes that claim scientifically impossible.

“We are relieved for Ms. Rasheed’s family that this trial is over,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery. “We hope it brings them some measure of peace and closure.”

Authorities say Sayyed will be sentenced in October, where he faces the maximum sentence of life imprisonment without parole due to prior felony convictions.