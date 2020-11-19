Decatur man confesses to 1995 cold case murder

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say that Johnny Dwight Whited called the Decatur Police Department on November 18th wanting to confess to a murder.

According to the report, on April 26, 1995, the Decatur Police Department were called to George Russell Road SW, to investigate a deceased man, who was identified as Christopher Alvin Dailey.

While investigating police determined that Dailey had died from a single gunshot wound, and the death was ruled to be a homicide.

Despite the extensive investigation, police never developed a suspect in the case. In the years that followed, the case was revisited several times in search of leads.

On Wednesday, Johnny Dwight Whited called the Decatur Police Department wanting to confess to the murder.

Detectives met with Whited and say he provided information that matched the evidence and information in the case.

The Decatur Police Department charged and arrested Whited for murder.

Whited will be held in the Morgan County Jail with a $15,000.00 bond.