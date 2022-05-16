DECATUR, Ala. (WHN)T – A Decatur man is facing a variety of charges after he was found with cocaine, methamphetamine, and various other drugs during a traffic stop Friday.

The driver, 26-year-old Jarious Miller, was stopped by an officer with Decatur Police in the 3100 block of Central Avenue Southwest after committing multiple traffic violations, according to officials.

Police said he was found to have a suspended driver’s license and active warrants with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Jarious Miller, 26, of Decatur

Officials said during the traffic stop Miller was found to be in possession of large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as spice, imitation narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Miller was arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Imitation of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Multiple traffic-related charges

Miller was taken to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked in lieu of a $13,100 bond.