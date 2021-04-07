Decatur man charged with setting home, car on fire

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man is facing charges for two fires set Tuesday at a home and a motel.

Bernard Obrian Driskell, 35, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit Tuesday, police said.

Driskell is accused of setting a house fire on Hillwood Drive SW around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, as well as a car fire at La Quinta Inn on Beltline Road.

Police said the victim at the motel told them Driskell had threatened to harm and kill her.

When Driskell was found later Tuesday, police said he had a firearm and cocaine with him.

Driskell is charged with two counts of second-degree domestic violence, second degree arson, illegally possessing a firearm, attempting to elude, drug possession, reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license, running a stop sign, reckless driving and speeding.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on bonds totaling $152,800.