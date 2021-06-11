Decatur man charged with killing grandmother overnight

DECATUR, Ala. — A Decatur man was in jail Friday morning after police said he stabbed his grandmother to death.

Aaron Michael Brown, 19, was charged with the murder of his grandmother, Deborah Patterson, 66, after her body was found at her home on Locust Avenue just after midnight.

Decatur police said they found Patterson’s body when they responded to the home for a welfare check. She had been stabbed multiple times, they said.

Brown was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $250,000.

Police did not say what the motive for Patterson’s murder may have been.