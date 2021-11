Jason Heath Putnam – Courtesy Morgan County Jail. Putnam is facing 30 counts of possession of child pornography with a bond set at $300k.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Jason Heath Putnam of Decatur has been charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography and intent to distribute, according to the Morgan County Jail’s booking page.

The 47-year-old was booked into the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Bond has been set at $300,000.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.