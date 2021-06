DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur police have charged a man with robbing people at gunpoint in a home in April of 2019.

Jeremy Alexander Harris, 35, of Decatur, is charged with first degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

Decatur police said Harris broke into a home in the 500 block of Rye Drive on April 25, 2019 and stole items from the victims at gunpoint.

Harris was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Morgan County Jail on $100,000 bond.