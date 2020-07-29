Decatur man charged again with public lewdness, has bond revoked

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say a man previously arrested for touching himself in appropriately in public is back in jail after doing it again.

This time, Michael Gwen Sapp, 31, is being held in jail without bond.

Police say they were called to the 1200 block of Regency Boulevard on Saturday for a man who was inappropriately touching himself around other people. They weren’t able to find the suspect, but investigators said they later determined it was Sapp.

After getting warrants for Sapp’s arrest, police said they found Sapp Monday in the same area when they answered a suspicious person call.

Sapp was charged with two counts of public lewdness and had his bond revoked.

His previous charges stem from an incident in mid-June when police said they saw Sapp following a 15-year-old girl down a street and performing a lewd act.