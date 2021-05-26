Decatur man back behind bars after being found with obscene material

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man is back behind bars after he was found to be in possession of obscene materials.
According to officials, 36-year-old Zane Martin Gray was arrested on May 26th and charged with five counts of possession of obscene matter.
Gray had been arrested earlier in the year on April 20 for first-degree voyeurism regarding a juvenile in the shower. Gray was released on a $2,500 bond.
Decatur Police said Gray was taken to the Morgan County Correctional facility and is being held there in lieu of a $12,500 bond.