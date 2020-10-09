Decatur man arrested on drug charges, reckless endangerment following car chase

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man was arrested Thursday on drug charges following a car chase through the city.

On October 8, officers say they attempted a traffic stop on Highway 20 near 12th Avenue after they saw a gold Chevy Impala with a switched tag.

They say the driver did not stop and then led police on a chase until the car eventually stopped in the 100-Block of 6th Avenue NW.

The driver was arrested and identified as Bernard Obrian Driskell.

Police say Driskell was found to have a revoked Alabama driver’s license, as well as felony warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Driskell was also in possession of synthetic cannabinoids, and drug paraphernalia.

Driskell was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to flee/elude, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, switched tag, driving while revoked, no insurance, and switched tag.

Driskell was held on a $3,100 bond but faces no bond due to his active warrants.