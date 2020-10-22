Decatur man arrested on dozens of outstanding warrants

DECATUR, Ala. — A Decatur man wanted for more than two dozen misdemeanor charges including reckless driving and fleeing police is finally in custody, police said Thursday.

Harold Crawford, 20, was arrested Wednesday after a brief foot chase with Decatur police.

Police said they had been searching for Crawford throughout the year in connection with someone driving ATVs and motorcycles recklessly through neighborhoods in the northwestern part of Decatur. Police said the man, who was identified as Crawford, would flee whenever officers arrived on a complaint.

Crawford had 29 misdemeanor warrants for his arrest at the time he was taken into custody. Police said the warrants were for traffic violations, eluding police, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment. He was also charged with attempting to elude for the Wednesday pursuit.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail without bond.