DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police arrested a man for drug-related charges on Thursday.

Officials say Rickey Darnell Bates, 55, of Decatur had felony warrants through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody where officers found methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

Bates was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $1,300 bond.