Decatur man arrested for receiving stolen property

DECATUR, Ala. — A Decatur man was arrested Thursday for receiving stolen property.

Decatur Police (DPD) say a resident reported the theft of their vehicle from the 1200-block of Fletcher Avenue SW on Sunday, July 4.

Authorities identified Jeremy Jerell Hayes Jr., 23, of Decatur, as a suspect and obtained a warrant for first-degree receiving stolen property after he was spotted driving the stolen vehicle.

DPD located Hayes on Thursday, July 15, arrested him, and transported him to the Morgan County Correctional Facility. Due to his criminal history, bond was set at $30,000.