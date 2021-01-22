Decatur man arrested for home repair fraud

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man is in custody in the Morgan County Jail for home repair fraud.

According to Decatur Police, a Decatur resident reported Terrance Heath Faulks, 54, of Decatur for home repair fraud in late December of 2020.

It was reported that money was given to Faulks to fix a plumbing issue and that he did not fix the issue. It is also reported that he caused extensive damage to the home.

During the investigation, the Decatur Police discovered Faulks did not have an active business license and is not a licensed plumber as required by Alabama State Law. He has a previous conviction for home repair fraud in Alabama.

A warrant for Faulk’s arrest was obtained on January 4, 2021

Faulks was arrested by the Warrior Police Department in Warrior, AL on Friday. He has been taken to the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $15,000.