Decatur man arrested for fraudulent use of assisted living facility resident’s debit cards

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man was arrested Saturday for using the debit cards of some residents at the assisted living facility where he worked.

The owner of the assisted living facility contacted the Decatur Police Department in early January to report the fraudulent use of some resident’s debit cards. Following an investigation, police identified a suspect.

Jaquaris J’Quan Carter, 24, of Decatur was arrested on 15 counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card on Saturday, February 20.

Carter was taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility and has a bond set at $15,000.