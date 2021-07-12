Decatur man arrested for distribution of a controlled substance

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur police arrested a man last week for distribution of a controlled substance.

Officials say investigators with Decatur Police Department’s Vice Narcotics Unit witnessed a drug transaction on July 8, 2021 while conducting surveillance near Executive House Apartments after a crime spike in the area.

Investigators conducted a vehicle stop with the vehicles involved in the transaction. Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and U.S. currency were recovered during the investigation.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested Emmitt Goode, 28, of Decatur, for distribution of a controlled substance.

Goode was transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

