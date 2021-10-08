Decatur man arrested for assault

DECATUR, Ala. — A Decatur man is facing assault charges after attacking two men walking home from a store.

Officers say they responded to a call on the 200-block of 6th Avenue SW where they discovered the men suffering from injuries. Both victims were transported to the hospital and later released.

During the investigations, video surveillance showed a verbal argument between the two victims and another man, later identified as 24-year-old Cano Elias Diego Juan of Decatur. Detectives determined from the footage that Juan attacked the one of the men as they were walking home from a store in the area.

Juan was arrested on October 7 and is charged with two counts of second-degree assault. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $30,000 bond.