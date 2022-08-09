Decatur Police Department arrested a man after an alleged assault on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call about an assault on the 800-block of Cedar Lake Road in Decatur. When they arrived, officers were told that a man had been taken to the hospital due to injuries from being assaulted.

When officers spoke with the man, he told them that the alleged attacker was Kent Michael Hasting, 35, of Decatur. Hasting had attacked his victim with a blunt object.

Hasting was found at the scene and taken to Decatur Police Department. He was charged with second-degree assault, and remains at Morgan County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.