Decatur man arrested and charged with murder following Sunday shooting

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says one man has been arrested and charged with murder following a recent investigation.
31-year-old Jamari Demone Jones of Decatur was taken into custody early Monday morning.
Officers with DPD responded to a shooting call on Sunday night around 9:15 in the 300-block of Monroe Drive Northwest.
When they arrived on scene officers found 41-year-old Jamaal Jackson of Decatur suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Jackson died at the scene.
Jones was developed as a suspect through the course of the investigation.
Following his arrest, Jones was taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $75,000 bond set per Circuit Judge Stephen Brown.