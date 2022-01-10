Decatur man arrested and charged with murder following Sunday shooting

Decatur Police took one man into custody and charged him with murder following a short investigation.

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says one man has been arrested and charged with murder following a recent investigation.

31-year-old Jamari Demone Jones of Decatur was taken into custody early Monday morning.

Officers with DPD responded to a shooting call on Sunday night around 9:15 in the 300-block of Monroe Drive Northwest.

When they arrived on scene officers found 41-year-old Jamaal Jackson of Decatur suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Jackson died at the scene.

Jones was developed as a suspect through the course of the investigation.

Following his arrest, Jones was taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $75,000 bond set per Circuit Judge Stephen Brown.

