Decatur man arrested after sheriff’s office seize 4.5 pounds of meth at traffic stop

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seized 4.5 pounds of meth and arrested a man at a traffic stop following a lengthy drug investigation in Decatur.

On Tuesday, February 9th, agents say they initiated a traffic stop at Kooken Rd and Bruce Rd in Decatur. During the stop, they say approximately 4.5 pounds of Meth was located.

According to the report, agents then arrested and charged 43-year-old Ventura Solucia Escobar of Decatur, with Trafficking in Illegal Narcotics Methamphetamine.

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $250,000.00.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit as part of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Region F Task Force along with Postal Inspectors conducted the operation in Decatur.