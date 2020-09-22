Decatur man arrested, accused of stealing gold coins

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police say they arrested Tyben Alexander Taylor who they say stole gold coins.

According to police, Mid-City Pawn reported the theft of two gold coins valued over $2,500 on September 18th.

Police say during the investigation, they found that the suspect was captured on surveillance video taking the coins.

Police identified the suspect as Tyben Alexander Taylor, and on September 21, issued a warrant for theft of property in the first degree.

Police located Taylor on September 22nd and arrested him.

Taylor was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $5,000 bond.