Decatur man arrested, accused of shooting into occupied vehicles

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department arrested a man they say shot into an occupied vehicle.

On March 2, police responded to a shooting report in the 1000-block of 6th Avenue SW. Officers say they determined a victim was shot at while in their vehicle.

During the investigation, 25-year-old Montravious Shamere Walton of Decatur was developed as a suspect. Police then issued a warrant for his arrest for Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

On April 5, 2021, Walton was located by the police department and placed under arrest on the warrant.

Walton was taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility where he was booked with a $15,000 bond.