Decatur man accused of stealing from banks with false identities

DECATUR, Ala. — A Decatur man is behind bars, accused of stealing checks and using stolen information to get bank loans.

Christopher Allen Breeding, 31, was arrested Oct. 13 after he was released from the Madison County Jail.

Breeding is accused of opening multiple bank accounts with multiple names in July, and then using fraudulent checks to withdraw money. Redstone Federal Credit Union filed a report in the case.

In August, police said Breeding took a Decatur resident’s personal information and got multiple loans in the victim’s name.

Decatur police say Breeding had been released from the Madison County Jail on similar but unrelated charges when they arrested him. Madison County jail records show he was charged by Huntsville police with trafficking in stolen identities, forgery, theft and using a forged identity to obstruct justice.

Breeding was booked into the Morgan County Jail on bond totaling $55,000. Of that, a judge required $30,000 of it to be satisfied with cash.