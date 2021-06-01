Decatur Library kicks off summer reading program

DECATUR, Ala. – For parents looking to stop the summer slide of their children’s reading skills during summer break, many public libraries across North Alabama kicked off their summer reading events this week.

Decatur Public Library hosted a drive-up event to start its summer reading series and handed out goodie bags for children.

This year, the DPL says it’s not just kids that get incentives to improve their reading skills, but teens and adults as well.

Outreach manager Stephanie Cates says this benefits whole families and will improve literacy rates.

“This year we really wanted to make it a family affair,” said Cates. “Studies show that if a kid sees parent or a grandparent or a teen in their family reading, they’re more likely to read too. So we really wanted to encourage that behavior, and foster a sense of reading as a fun thing and maybe even as a competitive thing.”

Unlike other public libraries in the area, Decatur will keep its summer events virtual except for those hosted at Joe Wheeler Wildlife Refuge.

Cates added that YouTube streaming and curbside rentals will both stay available for visitors.