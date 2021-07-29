Decatur launches grant program to assist first-time homebuyers

DECATUR, Ala. — The City of Decatur launched a new program to assist some first-time homebuyers with a $4,500 grant.

The grant, which is distributed through Decatur’s Home Ownership Made Easier (HOME) program, may be used by first-time homebuyers for a down payment or closing costs.

“We are thrilled to offer this program, as we welcome developments of all sizes to our community,” said Mayor Tab Bowling. “It’s our mission in Decatur to streamline the home buying process and provide any assistance we can to our potential residents.”

Those applying for the grant may do so at the City of Decatur website for a full list of participating mortgage leaders and realtors.

The Decatur HOME program currently has $100,000 of available grant funding to be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.