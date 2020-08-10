Decatur Housing Authority discriminated against Black residents, federal housing officials say

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Housing Authority passed over Black applicants who were next in line for its more desirable senior housing properties, federal officials said.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said a review of housing practices determined that the Decatur Housing Authority maintained discriminatory housing practices in three of its senior properties.

Specifically, Black applicants who applied at the Towers were repeatedly skipped over on the wait list, even though they were next in line for a unit, according to HUD. They were also steered toward less desirable units at Westgate Gardens, HUD said, which is “one of the housing authority’s racially and ethnically concentrated properties.”

The two departments reached a voluntary compliance agreement at the end of June that resulted in Decatur Housing Authority paying $200,000 to create a victims’ fund and directly compensate residents harmed by the discrimination.

The authority also had to update its policies on waiting and transfer lists and evictions, and also train employees about the Fair Housing Act and other civil rights requirements.

You can read the full agreement here.