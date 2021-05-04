Decatur gets COVID-19 assistance grant for rent assistance, business loans and more

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur is one of four cities in Alabama getting a grant to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Tuesday that Decatur would get $750,000 in a special Community Development Block Grant that’s funded from the federal CARES Act.

The money will be used to support COVID-19 testing and vaccinations; rental, mortgage and utility assistance; assistance for food banks and pantries; job creation and business assistance-related projects, according to Ivey’s office.

Three other Alabama cities also received funding. Tuscaloosa received $750,000, and Birmingham and Mobile each received $1.5 million.