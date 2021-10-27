Decatur Fire responds to early morning fire at Polyplex facility

Decatur Fire and Rescue teams on the scene of a hazardous materials call at National Packaging. (Photo via Twitter/Decatur Police Department)

DECATUR, Ala. – Several Decatur Fire and Rescue units responded to a fire at the Polyplex facility Wednesday morning.

Decatur Fire officials said they received an alarm about an industrial fire at 3001 Red Hat Road just before 6:30 a.m.

Officials said the first fire personnel on the scene determined there was an oil fire involving machinery and more units were sent to help. Five units in total responded to the fire.

Personnel on the scene said there appeared to be moderate damage to the machinery but there wasn’t any known damage to the building.

There were no injuries and the fire was put out around 8 a.m.