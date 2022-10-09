DECATUR, A.L (WHNT) – Decatur Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a working “woods” fire behind the Kroger on Beltline road. The Alabama Forestry Commission is on scene assisting.

A spokesperson with DFD says the fire is contained to the immediate area and procedures are in place to keep it from spreading.

View from I-565 camera near Greenbrier Road

At this time no structures are in danger, but the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. News 19 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us for the latest.