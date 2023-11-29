DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Fire & Rescue (DFR) has made changes to their work schedule.

Previously, they worked 24 hours shifts followed by 48 hours off. Now, firefighters will work 48 hour shifts with 96 hours off. These new shifts will start in a trial period starting January 8th.

The city council approved the shift change with at a meeting last week with a 4-1 vote.

DFR Deputy Chief Nathan Springer says they built their schedule off of other stations across the country.

“We’re seeing departments across our nation that have went to this schedule have been successful with it and most will say they cant imagine going back its been that successful for them so that’s what we built our foundation on a a starting point and what were going to utilize to move forward with,” Springer said.

These changes do not mean an increase in pay and will not cost the city extra money.