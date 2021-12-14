Decatur Fire & Rescue hosts first-ever bike drive for local kids

Decatur firefighters were tipped off from neighbors who say groups are calling them claiming to be raising money for first responders.

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Fire & Rescue Department (DFR) will host the first “Heating Up The Holidays” bike drive for local children in need.

The community bike drive is already in full swing and will continue through Monday, December 20.

DFR asks the public to bring only new bicycles to any fire station on training center throughout the Decatur area. If you’re not able to drop a bike off, a pickup can be scheduled by calling (256) 341-4856.

Drop-off locations are listed below.

1602 16th Avenue SE

841 Wilson Street NW

2355 Danville Road SW

702 5th Avenue SW

3701 Indian Hills Road SE

4119 Old Hwy 31

1638 S Bethel Road

4048 Old Moulton Road

The department has also created a touchless option where bikes can be bought online and shipped directly to the fire stations. A registry at Target can be found here, and a registry on Amazon can be found here. When checking out on Amazon, choose “Decatur Fire delivery” on the delivery options.