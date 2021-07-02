Decatur exploring infrastructure opportunities along Highway 20

DECATUR, Ala. — The City of Decatur is researching potential places for infrastructure expansions along Highway 20.

According to a news release, the city is looking at a potential project to expand north on Bibb Garrett Road from Highway 20 for multi-use developments, as well as adding an overpass for the railroad tracks near Airport Road.

“This area is vital to the growth and success of mixed-use developments for our community,” said Mayor Tab Bowling. “Our city is growing, and the Highway 20 corridor is a prime connector.”

Projects are expected to begin in early 2022 if funding becomes available.