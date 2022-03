DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – An inmate is back in custody after escaping from a work release center on the evening of March 14.

Officials said 35-year-old Douglas Kyle Paseur escaped the Decatur Work Release Center around 7:14 p.m., he was recaptured on Thursday in Alexander City, Ala.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Paseur surrendered to authorities without incident.

Paseur was originally booked into the facility in April 2015 for 21 years on a Class-A felony related to drugs.