Decatur Daikin-America employee dies following chemical exposure

DECATUR, Ala. – Officials with Daikin-America in Decatur confirm a 20-year employee of the company died after being exposed to chemicals on the job.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our long-time, beloved team member, Wesley Rusk,” according to a release sent to News 19 from Daikin-America.

Rusk was being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center for ‘complications from a chemical exposure,’ according to a spokesperson for the plant.

“Wesley’s exposure occurred in an outside area of the plant where chemicals are processed,” the company said.

Daikin-America goes on to say the plant is operating safely and that there is an investigation into the causes and circumstances surrounding Rusk’s exposure and subsequent passing.

Grief counselors are reportedly on-site to offer support for employees, in addition to the plant’s Human Resources department.

Daikin-America did not release when exactly Rusk died, what the chemical was, or how long he has been hospitalized.