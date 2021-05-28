Tennessee man killed in Decatur wreck

DECATUR, Ala. – A Columbia, Tenn., man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Alabama State Troopers said Felix Narciso Pena was fatally injured when the 2020 car he was driving was struck by another car. Pena’s vehicle left the roadway, striking a fence, ditch, and a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, 23-year-old Zhane Siti McElroy from Kentucky was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near Upper Fort Hampton Road, approximately three miles east of Elkmont.

