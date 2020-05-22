Decatur City Schools to offer summer academy for K-2 students, virtual school for 20-21

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur City Schools Superintendent covered a number of topics in his update shared to YouTube on Friday.

Dr. Michael Douglas started his address by thanking parents for their patience during the last few weeks of school. He says the feedback he received has helped him decide to use some CARES Act money to purchase iPads for grades K-2. He admitted that printing assignments for the younger children simply didn’t work. Douglas says those iPads will have data service provided to reduce the need for wi-fi.

School Calendar

Douglas says the 20-21 school calendar will not change for the school year. The school system was already slated to begin August 12, so he plans to stick with that.

Virtual School

A number of parents have voiced concerns over sending their children back to school in the fall. For this reason, Douglas says the system will offer virtual school in the fall to anyone interested in taking part.

Douglas also pointed out that students will be able to shift between in-person and online as the situation changes. “We just feel like, in the uncertain times, we don’t want you to go out and buy an untested home school program when we have a system that will align with state standards,” said Douglas in his video statement.

The schools will send information seeking guidance from parents on their plans for the fall.

Summer Learning Academy

In an effort to reduce the summer slide, Decatur City elementary schools will offer a summer learning program. It will be available to all current K-2 (next year’s 1-3) students July 20-31.

The academy will be from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on those days. Teachers will focus on academics 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. then they will focus on STEM for the rest of the day. Transportation, breakfast and lunch will all be provided.

Douglas points out that parents can pick their children up after the academic portion if they would like.

This program is absolutely free for parents. Douglas says parents should look for information from their schools on June 1 to sign up.

Extended Day

Douglas says extended day won’t be available this summer

Athletics

We already know summer sporting events have been canceled by the AHSAA, but there is still a lot that’s unknown about the process for athletics in school. Douglas said that they will adhere to AHSAA guidance for all restrictions there which, he admitted, is rapidly changing.

One warning Douglas did give to student athletes: Get your physical and your paperwork done. He said no one will be able to participate in athletic-based summer camps/practices without that process being done. He also mentioned that tryouts for fall sports won’t be able to happen until the fall.