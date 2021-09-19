Decatur City Schools teacher dies after long battle with illness

DECATUR, Ala. — A Decatur City Schools teacher died Sunday night after battling a lengthy illness, according to spokesperson Elizabeth Gentle.

Rodney Randell served at several schools during his tenure with Decatur City Schools, including Brookhaven Middle, Decatur Middle, and Woodmeade Elementary. He also served as the longtime President of the Decatur Education Association.

“Decatur City is saddened to be dealing with the passing of our second employee over the weekend,” said Dr. Michael Douglas. “Rodney was dedicated to serving the children despite his health issues and constantly advocated for teachers and staff throughout the system.”

Randell is survived by his mother and great-grandmother.