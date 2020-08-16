Decatur City Schools install desk shields for added protection during coronavirus pandemic

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur City Schools installed desk shields to help protect younger students from the coronavirus.

The district had shields installed on all desks for students up to second grade. Springhouse Supply installed the last shields Saturday.

“They’re acrylic barriers for all the student desks. And then today they are putting in the barriers for the teacher desks just to keep them safe,” Michelle Howard with Springhouse Supply said.

The district’s reopening plan required face coverings for Pre-k through second-grade students unless they’re behind a desk, protective barrier, or when social distancing is possible.

Face coverings are required for students in third through 12th-grade. Coverings can be removed when social distancing is possible.