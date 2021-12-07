Decatur City Schools hosts job fair

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur City Schools will host a Winter Recruiting Fair on Tuesday, December 7.

The event will be held at Decatur Middle School’s gymnasium located at 1011 Prospect Drive, SE. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On-the-spot interviews will be given for several departments within the school’s system including transportation, custodial, maintenance, and more.

Those who plan to attend the job fair are strongly encouraged to bring a resume.

For more information on the event, visit Decatur City School’s website here.