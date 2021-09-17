Decatur City Schools grieves the loss of longtime teacher

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur City Schools is grieving the loss of a beloved staff member who died suddenly Friday night.

Amanda McCurry was a longtime third-grade teacher at Oak Park Elementary and a AHSAA volleyball official. She was passionate about education and youth sports.

“As a superintendent, not only did Mrs. McCurry and I have a professional relationship inside

the school system, her daughter played on a sports team with one of my children. She loved

her family and sporting events,” said Dr. Michael Douglas, Superintendent of Decatur City

Schools.

McCurry is survived by her loving husband Chris and their daughter Lily Beth.

“Amanda was such an asset to our school and will be tremendously missed by the students she

served and the faculty she’s worked with for many years,” said Dr. Theodoria Jackson, Principal

of Oak Park Elementary School.