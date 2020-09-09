Decatur City Schools getting boost from online sales tax revenue after city council vote

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur City School System will be receiving a much-needed influx in funding after the City Council voted on Tuesday evening to divert a percentage of online sales tax revenue to the District.

25 percent of online sales revenue will be given to the school system’s budget for fiscal year 2021 to help counter a major hit to the District’s operating budget as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a 4.75 deficit this year, which is so unusual for us and the reason that we do is the added expense is from COVID so the 25 percent comes at an excellent time,” said Karen Duke, Decatur City School Board President.

Duke noted that District had been spending conservatively in recent years, but costs including COVID-19 cleaning and sanitizing supplies, masks, and other safeguards had made a major dent in the school system’s rainy day fund.

The City estimates that the District will be receiving approximately $500,000 dollars from the online sales tax revenue. A portion of that money will be set aside for city nonprofits.