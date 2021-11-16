Decatur City Schools breaks ground on new Career Academies complex

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur City Schools broke ground Tuesday on the new site for the future Career Academies of Decatur complex.

The new facility is going up in the old Joe Jones Gymnasium parking lot at Danville Road and Westmeade Street.

Career Academies of Decatur rendering

Superintendent Dr. Michael Douglas says the Career Academies program is serving well over a thousand students a year and they are excited to expand the program, starting with a brand new building.

“We take providing the next workforce for our community seriously and our students are just going to have a leg up when it comes to getting those jobs that are going to be available in Northeast Alabama,” said Dr. Douglas.

Construction on the nearly 2790 square foot building will begin in the spring.

Decatur City Schools said once it is completed, it will include heavy equipment simulators along with classroom space for an EMT section, medical career facility, engineering program, and computer labs.