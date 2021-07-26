Decatur city officials worried about COVID-19 spike

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur city leaders held an update Monday morning on COVID-19 pleading with residents to get the vaccine.

Mayor Tab Bowling opened the meeting saying he had hoped that when the briefings on COVID-19 were suspended, that was the end of the chapter for the city.

“Cases have been steadily increasing again, so today, here we are to talk about how we can all do our part to stop this trend,” said Mayor Bowling.

12,459 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Morgan County, with 2,482 probable cases to top that off.

Mayor Bowling quoted 37,761 as the number of people in the county that have completed their vaccine series.

Decatur-Morgan Hospital CEO Kelli Powers said they are starting to see the number of in-patients for COVID-19 increase, with the average age at 58. She also says those that are hospitalized are not vaccinated.

“We had hoped we had close the book on this, or at least gotten close to closing the last chapter. Unfortunately, that’s not where we are,” said Judy Smith, Alabama Department of Public Health North District Administrator. “It’s really hard at this point to know exactly what to say,” she said. “My message to you all is, we’re gonna do everything we can to be here for you. We’re gonna stay the course, we’re gonna run the race, we’re going to do whatever we can to be with you. We will do what we need to do to help promote the health of this community.”

Officials strongly encouraged residents that haven’t yet to get the vaccine before the school year starts. They said they are hopeful the vaccines will become eligible for children under 12, but right now the only one approved for kids as young as 12 is the Pfizer vaccine.

“I think what you’re gonna see is a high recommendation for masks in schools. I don’t think you’re gonna see a mandate,” said Smith.

Powers reminded citizens that the Delta variant has been highly contagious, and encouraged those between 40-60 years of age to get vaccinated since that age group is who she sees being hospitalized right now. People 25 and younger are seen avoiding the vaccine the most.