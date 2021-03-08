Decatur City Councilman responds to call for resignation

DECATUR, Ala. — One Decatur City Council member is calling for the resignation of one of his fellow councilmen after social media posts from the past resurface.

We first reported Saturday on the Facebook post 19-year-old Councilor Hunter Pepper made, that referenced running over protesters. While Pepper admits the post was wrong, he says he will not be stepping down from Decatur City Council.

“I made a mistake when I was 16 years old,” said Pepper. “I made an aggressive post and I didn’t mean to.”

The post from 2018 resurfaced last week. In it, Pepper shared an article about a demonstration in Hoover, protesting the death of a man killed by police at the Riverchase Galleria Mall.

In the post, Pepper wrote that he wanted to go the mall, play a game called red rover, and people would get ran over. During an interview with News 19 Monday, he said he would never intentionally harm someone.

Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner says the post was inappropriate.

News 19 spoke with one of the men, Carlos Chaverst Jr., who led the protests that the post referenced. He is also seen in the photo of the article Pepper shared on social media.

“Now that things have resurfaced, it kinda ignited a certain fire and bring back certain memories, even from then, ” said Chaverst. “Even from people who actually did, in fact, try to run over some of our protesters… but to see one of the people behind some of these posts awarded in a seat on the Decatur City Council, also speak volumes itself.”

Decatur City Councilman Billy Jackson, representing District 1, tells News 19 that he wants Pepper to resign from City Council, and Chaverst agrees.

“This is not acceptable,” said Chaverst. “I don’t accept this sideways apology that’s not really an apology. He should resign immediately.”

Even with the pressure, Pepper says he will not resign and he has changed since the post was made 2.5 years ago.

“I understand that I made a mistake,” said Pepper. “And I understand that it was only a couple years ago, but people can change overnight.”

Councilman Jackson did not want to speak on camera, but says his position on the situation is known, and now it’s up to the community to let their voices be heard.

But Council President Ladner says the resignation is up to Pepper.

“There was no intent to be targeted at any specific race, I can only take him at his word and with that information,” he said. “I don’t necessarily think he should resign. That’s a decision he would have to make himself.”

Chaverst says he and other activists across the state are planning to take action, whether it’s speaking at city council meetings or protesting.

“I don’t stop until we see justice, until this man resigns… then we will not stop,” he said.

There is a Decatur City Council work session scheduled for Monday night, but Ladner says he is unsure if the social media posts will be discussed.