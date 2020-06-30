DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur City Council passed a facial covering resolution at a special meeting Monday evening.

The resolution encourages the use of facial coverings in public, hand sanitizing and social distancing by all residents and business owners in the city.

After a recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Morgan County, Judy Smith with the Alabama Department of Public Health stressed the importance of wearing masks. Smith said 58 percent of the cases in Morgan County have occurred in the past seven days.

During the meeting, Decatur residents and business owners spoke both for and against the proposed resolution. There seemed to be an even split between both sides of the issue.

The council will hold another special session on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to discuss turning the facial covering resolution into an ordinance.

A resolution is an order without a penalty. An ordinance would make wearing a mask the law and people could have to pay fines.

Jefferson County officials issued a mandatory face-covering order that went into effect at 5 p.m. on June 29.