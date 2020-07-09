Decatur City Council has to vote on its mask ordinance again

DECATUR, Ala. – A procedural error means Decatur City Council will have to meet again to vote on a mask ordinance.

Council voted Wednesday night 3-2 in favor of an ordinance that mandates wearing a mask in public. But the council did not have a unanimous vote to immediately consider the ordinance, which was required, Decatur City Councilman Charles Kirby told WHNT News 19.

The error in procedure means council has to meet again to vote on the ordinance, Kirby said.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 9:55 a.m. Friday at Decatur City Hall. Decatur City Council President Paige Bibbee said they will not take public comment at the meeting.