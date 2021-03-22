Decatur City Council approves dog tethering ordinance

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur City Council unanimously approved a dog tethering ordinance.

This comes after nine dogs were taken from a Decatur home last Friday afternoon where police said they were tethered in muddy conditions without shelter. A tenth dog was found dead.

It passed by a vote of 4-0 during a special called city council meeting Monday evening.

The ordinance says tethering of dogs to a stationary object is prohibited. However, dogs may be restrained by a trolley system, or a tether attached to a pulley on a cable run, if certain conditions are met.

Decatur residents will face a minimum penalty of $100 if they do not follow the guidelines.

The tethering ordinance will go into effect on june 1.

Read the full ordinance below: