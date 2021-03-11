Decatur church to help with vaccination registration

DECATUR, Ala. – Westmeade Baptist Church in Decatur created a COVID vaccine Help Line to assist elderly community members and those without internet in Morgan County register for a vaccine.

Starting on March 15, the church office staff will be taking calls to remotely register eligible citizens.



Staff will be accepting calls at 256-353-2490 starting at 9:30 AM until 4:30 PM Monday through

Thursday.

Westmeade Baptist requests that those who call verify their ability to receive a shot

before dialing the Help Line, given the current Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines.