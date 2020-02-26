Decatur church offers ‘Drive-Thru Ash Wednesday Service’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Today is the first day of Lent and for many Christians, it's a day of prayer and fasting.

Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church in Decatur is changing it up a little.

Wednesday morning, February 26th, from 7:00-9:00 the church is offering a 'drive-thru Ash Wednesday service'.

Cars can come through and be greeted by Pastor Tripp.

This strays away from the traditional service that people usually attend on Ash Wednesday but it also helps to cater to the modern-day, on-the-go lifestyle that we live.

Ash Wednesday is the start of the season of Lent, in a centuries-old tradition they put ashes on their foreheads.

Many people choose to give something up during lent --- like sweets or the internet.

Pastor Tripp Brogdon offered some advice as you wake up on this Ash Wednesday.

"I would invite, that if you are holding onto a grudge, to give that up and give forgiveness instead, if you're holding onto anger or hatred give that up and give way to love."

Pastor Tripp says it's a reminder of mortality and dependence on god.

The pastor says this drive-thru service is a way for him to meet people where they are in lives, as they make their way through their busy lives and full schedules.

There is service at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church tonight at 6:00 p.m.

