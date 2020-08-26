Decatur Church of Christ preparing to respond to Hurricane Laura

DECATUR, Ala – As communities brace for Hurricane Laura, the Decatur Church of Christ is gathering donations to take to impacted areas.

The Church of Christ has an expansive disaster response system that includes several teams from around the country. Teams from as far as Ohio will help repair roofs and clear debris filled properties after disaster strikes.

The team in Decatur is looking for specific items to take to the coast.

“We are looking at tarps, hygiene products, individually wrapped snacks. Those are the main things. As well as pet food. If there’s anyone who’s like I can’t get to those things, we will take money and turn it into those things,” said Robert Guinn of the Decatur Church of Christ.

Gift cards and yard tools are also something to consider donating.

You can drop off donations at three locations. Calling ahead is a good idea to ensure they get your donation.

The team from Decatur expects to be on the road by Friday, however that could change depending on the need and when it’s safe to enter damaged areas.

The Decatur Church of Christ has been responding to tornadoes and hurricanes since 2018. They hope to grow their operation because they feel they are making a serious impact.

“You can hear the tears in their voice of appreciation. Just seeing another human being take the time to place a value on you, that’s what this is about. That’s why we do what we do,” said Guinn.